BRINCKEN, Linda 1951 - 2019 On October 8, 2019 Linda Sue Brincken passed away at age 68. Linda was born in Fairfield, Washington to Harold and Jean Brincken on May 16, 1951. In 1969 she graduated from Liberty High School. She later attended Spokane Falls Community College, and in 1983 she obtained her four year degree in Administrative Office Management from Eastern Washington University. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Jean, and a sister, Jane Kinion (Ed). She is survived by her sisters Marie Gable (Matt) and Shirley Cornelius (Brian); as well as nephews, nieces and cousins. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, November 1st, 12:30 p.m. at Rosewood Cemetery, 36318 South Marsh Road, Fairfield, WA, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11315 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, Washington. To share memories of Linda or leave condolences for the family, please visit Linda's Tribute page at www.HennesseyValley.com . Memorials may be made to Rosewood Cemetery, 36318 South Marsh Road, Fairfield, WA 99012-9736, Palouse Country Assisted Living, 503 South Hilltop Lane, Fairfield, WA 99012. Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

