Linda Diane OGDEN
OGDEN, Linda Diane (Age 69) Linda passed away June 25, 2020 in Spokane, WA after a nine month battle with cancer. She was born on October 28, 1950 in Dunkirk, NY to Irene Howard. She is survived by her son Shawn Randall (his wife Jennifer Randall) and her daughter Tanya Ogden. She was proceeded in death by their father Ronald Ogden. She is also survived by her brother Michael Howard along with extended family in Dunkirk, NY and Spokane, WA. Linda was kindhearted and always willing to help family, friends, neighbors, and strangers. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We will miss you Mom.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 5, 2020.
