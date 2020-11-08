BLECK, Linda Elizabeth (Age 72) Linda Elizabeth Bleck , 72, went home to be with the Lord on October 21st, 2020 surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy illness. She is now in heaven watching over her entire family. Linda graduated from North Central High School in 1965. She liked to garden and kept a beautiful yard. Linda was also avid about going to yard and garage sales, where she found countless treasures over the years. Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Bleck, daughter Lisa Strauser (Eddie), son Andy Bleck (Jessica), and five grandchildren: Laila, Chance, Corinn, Jackson and Avy. Linda is also survived by her siblings: Theresa Strom (Al), Joan Allbery (Steve), Mike Davey (Peggy), Geralyn Dust (Dean), Tim Davey (Mary), and Jerome Davey (Marsha) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was a generous person with a beautiful smile and a heart bigger than her body. She will be greatly missed. No memorial service is planned given restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission.



