PALAC, Linda Fay Linda Fay Palac passed away March 31, 2019, in Spokane, WA., surrounded by her family. She was born on November 24, 1938, to George and Grace Beck in Berwyn, IL. Linda married Edward J. Palac on November 17, 1962, in Chicago, IL. Linda and Edward had three children, Jeffrey, and twins Deborah and Steven. Linda and Edward moved to Spokane, WA., in 1969, her parents and sister followed shortly after. Linda worked as a bank teller until she retired in 1986. She enjoyed her family and her rose gardens. Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward Palac; three children, Jeffrey Palac, Steven Palac, and Deborah Elmore; three grandsons, Eric Elmore, Ryan Elmore, and Chase Elmore; sister Karen Mahar; and brother, Kenneth Beck. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00pm at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N. DIVISION, SPOKANE, WA. www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019