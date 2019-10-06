Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Faye MUIR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MUIR, Linda Faye December 19, 1948 -September 24, 2019 Linda Faye Muir (Bottoms) was freed from this earth on September 24, 2019 at the age of 70. Born in Hartford, Alabama, she met her husband John Muir while he was stationed in the south serving in the U.S. Navy. After marrying in Alabama, she moved with him to Pensacola, Florida, and then continued to see the world with him, living at Midway Island, followed by Adak, Alaska. Then to San Diego, California, where she became mother to their daughters Shannon and Lesley. After, the family lived in Japan and Hawaii, John retired from the U.S. Navy in 1984; they moved to Cheney, Washington, and made it their home. There, she watched her daughters both graduate from Cheney High School and Eastern Washington University. Linda and John were married for 52 years. She is survived by her husband John, daughters Shannon (Kevin Broden) and Lesley (Daniel Aeschliman), grandchildren Emily, John, and Sara Aeschliman, and brother Randall Bottoms (Carolyn). Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to homeless services or hospice facilities as individuals feel led.

