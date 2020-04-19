Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda INMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

INMAN, Linda (Age 72) Linda Inman, my loving wife for over 43 years passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on March 28th 2020. Linda was born in Williston, ND and had many wonderful stories of growing up in small town America. Her parents, Bob and Jean Viall moved to Spokane in 1967 and Linda and her family followed in 1968. Linda and I married in 1976 combining households. We created a yours, mine and ours family with Tracey, Robi, Nikki and Rusty. Linda went to work for IBM when she was 21 years old. A career that lasted 31 years and allowed her to retire at the age of 52. She started as a word processor and had many career advancements including administrative management and finally a financial analyst. Her promotion in 1988 moved us to Portland which began a series of IBM adventures which included Southern Florida, back to Portland and finally Seattle. While in Florida, she was key in the IBM recovery after Hurricane Andrew. She retired in 2000 and we moved to our Loon Lake house to live full time. During her retirement she became very active in volunteer work with Wishing Star and she became the president of our church. Linda was diagnosed with Dementia when she was 61. We moved to Liberty Lake in 2014 to be closer to medical and family support. She moved to Guardian Angel Homes memory care unit in March of 2016 due to increased care and safety needs. Guardian Angel and Hospice of Spokane have done an excellent job in providing care for her. We are also very grateful and were blessed by Marjorie Winter from Senior Helpers who provided Linda and I so much support. Linda is survived by her mother, sister Sandy, brother Tim, her children, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and me, her husband Paul. There are no words that can define her beauty, grace, and spirit. I have been very blessed to have Linda in my life. When conditions permit, we will celebrate her life at the lake house as she wished.k

