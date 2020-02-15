Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda K. WAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAY, Linda K. (Age 74) August 16, 1945 - January 25, 2020 Linda K. Way, 74, passed away peacefully, with her husband at her side, Saturday January 25, 2020, at Holy Family Hospital, Spokane. She was born in Bozeman, Montana, the youngest daughter of F. W. (Jack) and Ruth Meyer Marshall. Linda grew to adulthood in St. Ignatius, Montana, graduating from high school in 1963. From there she moved to Spokane where she studied accounting at Kinman Business School. While there, she met her husband, Daryl Way. They were married in 1965 in Spokane, where she spent the remainder of her life. She worked several years doing accounting for many of the larger hotels in Spokane, beginning with the Spokane House in 1966. She also worked at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. Linda operated several antique booths, as Linda's Lost Treasurers. She looked forward to yard sales on weekends and checking Value Village nearly every day on her way home from work to see if there were any 'treasures' to be found that she might be able to sell in one of her booths in the antique mall, just across the river on Monroe. She truly loved the antique business. She is survived by her husband Daryl at the family home, and in Montana, her sister Sandra MacDonald (Wes deceased), niece Traci Reid (Darrin), and great-nephews Carter and Collin Reid. Linda's final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Spokane. Per Linda's request no service will be held.

