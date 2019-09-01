Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kathleen ROWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROWELL, Linda Kathleen (Age 64) Linda Rowell of Spokane, WA, passed away August 27, 2019, with her family by her side. Linda Kathleen Pederson was born on March 4, 1955, to Walter and Betty Pederson. In 1971, Linda met the love of her life, Michael Rowell, at Rogers High School. They married in 1972 and enjoyed every aspect of their 47 years together. Linda worked as a cashier at Grocery Boys and Tidyman's. She later earned her GED, and then attended college to study web design. Although never being employed in this trade, she shared her love of computer technology with all those around her, especially her granddaughters. Linda displayed her strength and courage through three different battles with cancer. In 2002, her sister Susan provided the stem cells for a life-saving stem cell transplant in Seattle. Each battle was long and difficult, but Linda's positive attitude and relentless spirit went unmatched. She was a warrior through and through. Linda loved spending time with her family, playing on the computer, gardening, crafting, spending time at her lake place and fishing with her husband, kids and grandkids. Linda is survived by her husband, Michael; her two daughters, Jackie (Neil) Roach and Casey (Devan) Hertz; three grandchildren, Christine (Brian) Tully, Peyton (10), and Charlene (9); beloved dogs Millie and Willie; sister, Connie (Alan) Barry; brother, Steve (Jayne) Pederson; sister, Susan (Rob) Gemmell along with numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; father, Walter; and brother, Larry Pederson. Service will be held Saturday, September 7th at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in the Mausoleum Chapel, 7200 N. Wall with interment to follow. Online memorial at

