RIPKE, Linda Kay (Age 72) Linda Kay Ripke of Spokane Valley, Washington passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2019 at her home, at the age of 72. She was born on November 1, 1946 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Glenn Williams and Katherine Connelly. Linda worked 35 years as a nurse, social worker and attendant counselor. From 1976-1987 she worked for Lakeland Village in Medical Lake. After working at Lakeland Village she moved over to Interlake School in Medical Lake and finished up at S.O.L.A in the Spokane Valley before retiring at the end of 2011. Up to the time of her death, she was still an active member in the Washington Federation of State Employees. Linda enjoyed being retired as it allowed her to do many of the hobbies she loved. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, sewing and doing projects with her grandchildren, hanging out at home in her jammies watching TV or movies. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling her children and grandchildren. Linda is survived by three children: Bill Murray (Cassie) of Las Vegas, NV, Jaye Murray (Sion) of Las Vegas, NV, and Chad Ripke (Angie) of Spokane Valley, WA. She also had seven grandchildren: William, Madison, Baillie, Kaitlyn, Kaylee, Rilyn, and Easton. A private family only graveside service will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park, followed by a Celebration of her life on May10, 2019 at One North Church, 6311E. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead, WA, at 5:30pm.

