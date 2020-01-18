STONEHOUSE, Linda Kay (Larsen) In loving memory of Linda Kay (Larsen) Stonehouse, born September 23, 1947 in Spokane. Passed away January 12, 2020 after a long courageous fight with alzheimers. Survived by her husband Ed. Linda enjoyed life travelling the world, skiing, boating and socializing with her family and friends. A private celebration will be held at a later date. She will be cremated and messages can be left at www.MyAlternatives.ca
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020