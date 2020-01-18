Linda Kay (Larsen) STONEHOUSE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kay (Larsen) STONEHOUSE.
Obituary
Send Flowers

STONEHOUSE, Linda Kay (Larsen) In loving memory of Linda Kay (Larsen) Stonehouse, born September 23, 1947 in Spokane. Passed away January 12, 2020 after a long courageous fight with alzheimers. Survived by her husband Ed. Linda enjoyed life travelling the world, skiing, boating and socializing with her family and friends. A private celebration will be held at a later date. She will be cremated and messages can be left at www.MyAlternatives.ca
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.