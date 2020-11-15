BAILEY, Linda L. (Age 78) Linda L. Bailey, devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 78 from complications related to COVID, Pneumonia, and Multiple Sclerosis. Linda was born December 4, 1941 to Alva and Hazel Moreland in Joplin, Missouri. When Linda was 4 years old, the family moved to San Bernardino, California. Linda attended school in San Bernardino. During High school she met and married her high school sweetheart, Lonnie Bailey, on January 31, 1959. They had three children, Bret, Gregg and Cindi. In September 1972 they moved to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. In 1977 the family built a new home and moved to Liberty Lake where they raised the children and lived for 20 1/2 years. Linda's life was her family, she was very active in raising her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed living a quiet family life on the lake, but also made time for the community by serving as the treasurer to the homeowner's association. In September 1996 Linda was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Lonnie retired at the end of 1998 from US Bank and Linda from Merck Medco so they could enjoy their travels. They purchased a fifth wheel trailer, and traveled the United States and Canada for the next three years. Linda and Lonnie decided to build their dream retirement home in Thompson Falls, MT. One of Linda's many talents was crafts which she enjoyed and had a special room built for her hobbies. Linda's devotion to her children and grandchildren convinced them to move back to Spokane Valley, in 2005, so she could be close to them. After 8 years and watching the grandchildren grow, Linda and Lonnie's passion for travel once again took over. They purchased a motorhome and traveled until 2019 spending winters in Arizona. In July 2019, when Linda's Multiple Sclerosis made traveling and living in the motor home too difficult, they decided to once again be close to family and to settle back in Liberty Lake. Linda continued to craft and care for her family until her death. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and oldest son Bret. She is survived by her husband of almost 62 years Lonnie; son Gregg; daughter Cindi (Cliff) Berdar; grandsons Robin and Conner Bailey.



