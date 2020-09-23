1/2
Linda Lee EDWARDSON
EDWARDSON, Linda Lee Linda Lee Edwardson was born to Loella and Keith Edwardson on April 19, 1946 in Spokane, Washington, joining older sister Lorraine and completing the family. Linda passed at home on September 2, 2020. Linda graduated from North Central High School where she played varsity tennis and participated in several clubs. After high school, she attended Washington State University. Then, following her educational years, she moved to California and then Wisconsin while working as a flight attendant for United Airlines. During these years, she met and married Peter Priest, whom she later divorced. After her flying career she returned to Spokane and worked as an office administrator where her last position at retirement was with WSU-Spokane. On returning to Spokane, she met and married Ron Mayfield, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her mother, father, and sister. Linda loved her cats, traveling, and especially her times at Priest Lake where she water-skied and picked huckleberries with her friends. She is survived by many friends, most notably Micheal Russell and Toni Russell, and her beloved rescue cat, Blondie. Linda's graveside services will be held at Spokane Memorial Gardens, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Linda's name to the Spokane Humane Society, 6607 N. Havana, Spokane, WA 99217.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
