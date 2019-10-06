Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lee MUELLER. View Sign Service Information Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service 2832 N Ruby Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-324-9375 Send Flowers Obituary

MUELLER, Linda Lee Linda Lee Mueller, born December 20, 1942, went to the arms of our Lord September 30, 2019. Born in Kellogg, Idaho to Bill and Winnie Mueller, raised and lived in Wimbleton, North Dakota, moved to Chattaroy, Washington in the early 1970s; she lived at the same residence for 46 years. Linda lived life to the fullest and had a busy life. Among her many pleasures was raising and training horses and taking her boys to ride in rodeos. Always with a Blue Heeler by her side, she rode many a trail and still maintained her vegetable garden and all her beautiful flower beds. She worked ten years at Sacred Heart Hospital until a stroke in 2001 forced her retirement. She continued her love of handicrafts in a diverse array, including Indian style beading, leather sewing and painting and ceramics. One of her best endeavours was her superb chokecherry wine. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving partner and friend, Rob Foster, brothers Robert "Bob" Mueller, Dan Mueller (Micky), George Mueller (Mary), sons Brad Borstad (Elizabeth), Dan Borstad, several nieces and nephews, two granddaughters Alory and Cheyenne, and one great-granddaughter Rhea. Thank you to all the kind people at Horizon Hospice. At her request, there will be no service. Arrangement by Spokane Cremation and Funeral Service.

