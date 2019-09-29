Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lee Neel BLAIR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLAIR, Linda Lee Neel (Age 70) Linda Lee Neel Blair passed away September 13, 2019. Linda was born to Wayne and Betty Neel on January 1, 1949 in Lansing, Michigan. Her childhood was spent in Bozeman, Montana and Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane and Bassist Fashion Institute in Portland. Linda attended Washington State University and the University of Washington where she earned a BA in Music, teaching certification, and a MA in Music Education. Her professional life included over 50 years of private piano teaching. She was a classroom music teacher in Seattle at St. Paul and St. George parochial schools and at View Ridge, Wedgwood and Alki Elementary Schools. Linda married Douglas Blair in 1970 and lived in Portland for 10 years, Dallas for two years and Seattle for 35 years. Linda cherished her family's deep Montana roots returning often visit Lewistown, her grandparents' hometown. Linda treasured decades of family vacations at Netarts on the Oregon coast. Linda is survived by her husband Douglas Blair of Seattle, daughter Megan Blair-Cabasco (Tony) of Manchester, Vermont, and son Neel Blair (Josie Clark) of Seattle, together with grandchildren: Hannah, Gabriel and Grace Cabasco, Rowan and Willow Blair, a brother, Mike Neel and sister, Shelley Stenstrom. Linda was a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament and Assumption churches singing in the Assumption choir and assisting with educational programs at Blessed Sacrament. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 5050 8th Ave. NE in Seattle on October 19th at 11:00 am followed by a reception.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close