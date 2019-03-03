Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lou KING. View Sign

KING, Linda Lou (aka Giggles) Born September 18, 1948 and passed away suddenly on February 14, 2019. She touched so many lives with her big heart and contagious smile. She loved everyone especially her family. Family meant the world to her. Linda leaves behind a brother Ronny King of Spokane, two children Steven King and Heidi King both of Spokane; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, many cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at 2103 E. Mission Ave. Reception to follow.

