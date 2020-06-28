LEE, Linda Lou Today our family lost a treasure in our beloved wife, mother and sister. Linda Lou Lee has been called home to Jesus and the arms of her parents and son Jacob. Born in Puyallup, Washington on Pearl Harbor day 1959, Linda was a wonderful daughter and sister. Achieving wonderful grades and excelling in sports she charmed those she knew before falling in love and giving birth to beautiful daughters Vanessa and Samantha in the 80s. After starting her 1st business she met her forever husband in the summer of 1994 and their future was set. Marrying her wonderful husband Loren adding to her family three amazing sons, Jacob, Matthew and Christopher who lovingly called her Smom. In 2004 with her now mostly adult family they moved from the west side of the state to Spokane. With her huge heart and love for her guinea pig family she started her second successful business KM'S Hayloft . Christmases and birthdays were a huge deal for her and she was generous and warm to everyone she knew. Cooking was her love language. She went every year and brought food and warm clothes directly to the homeless on the streets of Spokane. Linda is remembered by her large extended family and leaves behind her husband, five children, four grandchildren and sister Cindy. We are thankful her journey ended peacefully at home, surrounded by love and years of memories. In lieu of flowers, a donation to NAMI in Jacob Lee's name, or to Conquer Cancer in Patricia Munson's name would be a lovely memorial to our family . Rest well Linda, we miss you more with each passing day. We love you more than air.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store