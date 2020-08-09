1/1
Linda Lucille MURRAY
MURRAY, Linda Lucille (Age 78) Linda Lucille Murray, age 78, was surrounded by loved ones when she passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1942, in Cusick, Washington to Harvey and Pearl Snow. She married Robert Lawrence Murray in November of 1963. Linda was very social and loved to visit with others. She enjoyed reading, movies and cooking for everyone. Linda was always an unselfish caretaker of people. What she loved most was her family and she was blessed with a family and an extended family that loves her very much. Her family and extended family were also very blessed to have her in their lives. Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years Robert Lawrence Murray; her sons Robert and Byron Murray; her daughters Pearl Deymonaz and Stephanie Foster; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
