PROUTY, Linda M. On June 4, 2020 Linda Marie Prouty (79) passed away peacefully at home in Spokane, WA. Linda was born to James and Clara Young on March 24, 1941 in Spokane, WA. Survived by daughter Amy (Nick) Englehart, son Tom (Heather) Weed, grand-son Jacob Weed, and some would argue, her favorite child, Mario (Maria) Rivera Osuna of Mazatlán Mexico, as well as two sisters, Bev (John) Johnson and Janet (Max) Durall, and many nieces and nephews. Linda started her adult life as any good Marycliff Catholic School graduate should. She married Leo C. Weed (d. 1992) and had two children while working as a secretary. Although that marriage did not last forever, it was a good 21-year run. Once divorced, Linda focused on building a secure and independent future while working at Murphey Favre. While there she met and married Paul F. Huntley (d. 1993) who showed her how much fun life could be. She retired, took up golf and moved to Manito Golf Course. She and Paul loved to travel all over the world and enjoyed the finer things in life. She built so many wonderful friendships that have lasted to this day. After Paul passed away, she worked part-time at Spokane Pulltab with family. Oh but wait Linda wasn't quite done yet. She later married Darl D. Prouty (d. 2014) and together they shared a world that included Corvettes, boats and big dogs. Darl also introduced her to what turned out to be one of her favorite parts of life - her Mazatlan family. If you knew Linda, you know right now she is sitting at a Blackjack table next to Aunt Patty, her coral nails wrapped around a cheap glass of white wine with her nose in everyone's business. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone this week and think of Linda. Unfortunately, at this time, we are unable to have a gathering. Please visit her Facebook page to share your own stories, photos and memories for family and friends to enjoy.



