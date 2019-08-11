BELTON, Linda Marie Linda Marie was welcomed into this world by her parents Vernon and Lillian Pearson on March 13, 1950 in Spokane, WA and left far too soon on July 30, 2019 while residing in Spokane. A first marriage gave Linda Marie two children who blessed her with two wonderful grandchildren. Daughter, Heather (Jack) blessed her life with grandson, Alec; her son, Mark (Emily) blessed her with grandson, Christopher. Linda Marie will always be there grandma Phu Phu! The time spent and the love she shared with her family was evident they were her #1 priority. Later in life she met and married Steve Belton of which started a 20 year love story. To read about their wonderful journey that began in 1999, please visit the website of Pacific NW Cremation.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019