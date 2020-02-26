Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie McLEAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of McLEAN, Linda Marie (Age 63) 1956-2020 Heaven gained a new beautiful angel at a young age of 63. Linda was a blessing to everyone that came into her life. She had a heart of gold and put everyone before herself. If you knew her, Linda was the life of the party and always had a good story to tell. She made many laugh and there was never a dull moment. Linda was always the rock and the go to for anyone that walked in her path. She will be missed and never forgotten. Linda is survived by her husband Robert McLean Jr.; her daughter's: Marisa Stanley, Monique McLean, Heather Guice and Marcy Vevang ; her stepdad Charlie O'Brien; her sister's and brother: Mary Sue Eckley , Beth Otero , Carrie Schrock, Stacey Livingstone, Michael Funseth; grandchildren: Melika, John, Nick, Eric, Jeremy, Jaylene, Georgie, Cameron, Tanner, Jonny, Hunter, Shanie, Della; 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her father Larry Funseth Sr., mother Marcy O'Brien, brother Larry Funseth Jr. as well as grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

