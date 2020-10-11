SIMONS, Linda Marie Linda Marie (Pearson) Simons, 77, went away to be with the Lord peacefully at home with her family by her side the morning of September 19, 2020 after a long, hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born to Ingrid (Johnson) and Sidney Pearson in Gem, Idaho on August 28, 1943. Linda spent her childhood growing up in the Burke Canyon in Gem, Idaho with her older brother, Raymond and her younger brother, Arnold. Her father, who was a millwright at the Haywire Mill, unexpectedly passed away when she was 7 years old. Linda and her brothers spent many summers at their Uncle Mel's farm in the South Basin near Colville, Washington. He put up hay using an old ford tractor and horses so the kids got a good taste of the farm life and learned how to use sickle mowers, dump rakes, buck rakes and hay derricks. Linda did most of the cooking and also helped on the hay crew. One time she made a cake which just so happened to be a flop so she ate the entire cake and made another so Uncle Mel and boys wouldn't know what she had done. After graduating from Wallace High School in 1961, Linda attended Kinman Business College and earned a degree in secretarial studies. She began working at the Rosauers grocery store main office in Spokane, Washington where she was Mr. Rosauers' personal secretary for a few years. Linda found the love of her life on a blind date with a tall, handsome stranger from Washington. It wasn't exactly love at first sight for Linda as she had to warm up to Bud's country bumpkin lifestyle. Their first date started at the Stateline dancing and ended later that weekend after the Creston Community Days. Bud figured it must not have been too bad since she still talked to him after she was finally taken home. Virgel (Bud) and Linda married on October 14, 1967. They spent the first few years of their marriage in rental homes on Peone Prairie where their first son, Chad, was born in 1971. Then, in 1973, they bought a small farm west of Deer Park, Washington just before their second son, Wade, came along. Bud continued to work as a truck driver and farmed on his time off while Linda devoted her time to raising her family and keeping the home fires burning. Linda was known for her good cookin' and had an incredible knack for studying recipes and knowing what to tweak to make them even better. Her raspberry cheesecake was second to none. She was a dedicated and wonderful wife and mother to her husband and two boys. She was proud of her 100% Swedish heritage and kept traditions of lutefisk, lefsa and potato sausage alive around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Every year she made sure the fruit room shelves were fully stocked with canned fruit, pickles, beans, and jellies and the freezer was supplied with frozen berries, veggies, and jams. She also enjoyed camping and picking huckleberries. In 1983, there was a change in lifestyle as Bud and Linda decided to start farming full-time and give up the truck driving. They leased acreage up and down the Williams Valley area west of Deer Park where they farmed hay and grain and increased their cattle herd and raised hogs. It was a busy life on the farm. Linda would often find herself milking cows, feeding calves and slopping the hogs while the boys were off farming. It wasn't uncommon to see her out on a tractor either or running to town for parts. She was an incredibly caring person and could be found nursing the sickest calves and piglets back to life often in the middle of the night. Every one of her critters had a name. In 2000, Linda suffered a twisted gut which put her in the hospital for three weeks including about a week in ICU. Apparently, scar tissue from a previous surgery strangulated her small intestine and created a situation that soon became septic due to a delay in the diagnosis. However, she made a miraculous recovery, but never fully recovered and was plagued with chronic intestinal issues. This additional stress on her body most likely brought on Parkinson's disease prematurely in 2007 which she battled to the very end. Despite all her physical issues, she still enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up. Marshall and Cindy were the first to come to Chad and Janice, and then Chet came a little later to Wade and Edie. She enjoyed watching the grandkids whether it was at sporting events and school plays or working in the garden or in the kitchen. Linda is survived by her husband, Bud of nearly 53 years of marriage; sons Chad (Janice) Simons of Edwall, Washington and Wade (Edie) Simons of Princeton, Idaho; grandchildren Marshall, Cindy and Chet; brothers Raymond (Donna) Pearson and Arnold (Nancy) Pearson and numerous nieces and nephews. There are no services planned at this time and will be announced at a future date. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Hospice of Spokane, Parkinson's Foundation or the charity of your choice
.