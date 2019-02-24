Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mary HEIYDT. View Sign

HEIYDT, Linda Mary On Monday, February 18th, 2019, the good Lord called another Angel home; Linda Mary Heiydt. Surrounded by her family and after a long and tough fought battle with cancer, Linda passed. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and Catholic. Linda was born in Vancouver, Canada, on January 10th, 1945. She immigrated to the US and became a naturalized citizen. She was a proud American and a well read historian. She majored in geology and dreamed of going on an archaeological dig. Linda loved being Mrs. Heiydt to husband, Lee, of 35 years. Being a mother to her children Kim and Darin, and later to her son in-law Clifton and daughter in-law Jen, she would say was her most important job. Once she became a grandmother, her world revolved around her "boys," grandsons Jake and Jared. She always referred to her family as gifts from God. She loved to travel, especially to Hawaii with her husband. She and Lee had many adventures in Hawaii. She loved her home and her flowers; and she worked hard to make both very beautiful. Linda worked at EWU for many years and made many good friends. She always said the best part of working at EWU was helping students. Linda was nominated as an Outstanding Young Woman of America by her peers. She had wonderful friends and enjoyed meeting her girls for coffee. It can't be said enough that Linda's true love was her family, friends, and church. Linda is survived by her husband Lee Heiydt; her children Kim and Clifton Mehaffey, Darin and Jen Harris; grandchildren Jake and Delitra Mehaffey, Jared Mehaffey and future granddaughter in-law Shea Coston; great granddaughter Melody Mehaffey; step children Mic and Ron Sebolt, Tim and Dawn Heiydt; step grandchildren TJ and Alexa Heiydt, Anna and Hayden Parker. We will celebrate Linda's life and the legacy of love, kindness, and generosity that she leaves behind. There will be a Funeral Mass at Saint Rose of Lima in Cheney on Monday, March 4th, 2019, at 11:00 AM, followed by a luncheon. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at

1632 W 1st St.

Cheney , WA 99004

