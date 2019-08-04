Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda May (Manzer) KROHN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KROHN, Linda May (Manzer) Linda unexpectedly went home to the Lord on July 12, 2019. Linda was born to Lewis and Edna Manzer on December 26, 1951, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Her father was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force, so Linda, along with her parents, traveled to many places; she had an abundance of stories to tell of the countries they traveled to. When Linda was in seventh grade they settled in the Chattaroy area. Linda graduated from Riverside High School in 1969. She attended Washington State University where she received her degree in nursing. She worked as an RN at St. Luke's Hospital until it closed. She then worked at Deaconess, Sacred Heart and Holy Family hospitals before returning to St. Luke's as a head charge nurse for the Head Injury Unit when they reopened as a rehabilitation facility in Spokane. Linda's passion was always helping people, her nursing career brought her immense joy. She retired after 35 years of true commitment to her patients. On August 21, 1971, she married Daniel Krohn and they made their first home together in Spokane. They later moved to Daniel's family property in the Deer Park area where they raised their three boys Tyrell, Logan and Cade. On this farm Linda learned the ropes of farm life and showed true grit helping Dan around the farm, from hauling hay to feeding the pigs, sheep and cows. Linda wrote beautiful and heartfelt poetry. She enjoyed going to many events and setting up her booth to sell her poetry which she had much success in touching people's hearts with her words. Linda loved scrapbooking and was incredibly creative with a knack for color and uniqueness. She had a green thumb and found peace in gardening and the beauty in all of nature's bright colors, she also was a member of the Inland Empire Iris Society. Her true happiness in life were her three sons Tyrell, Logan & Cade she took great pride in raising them to be kind and open-minded individuals, she took them on many camping excursions during the summers of their youth, other trips included Norway, Sweden and England. She was very protective of her boys and anyone she cared about. Linda had many friends and had a very positive impact on everyone who knew her. She enjoyed people and conversations, she never met a stranger she couldn't spark up a conversation with or impact in some way. When you talk about people giving you the shirt off their back, Linda would take you shopping and buy you a whole outfit! Her love and kindness had no boundaries. Linda's most recent venture and enjoyment was owning a gift shop and family business with her sons in the same area she took them camping as children. Linda is survived by her three sons Tyrell Krohn, Logan Krohn and Cade Krohn as well as her beloved dog Dingo and three cats. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Krohn, her father Lewis Manzer and her mother Edna Manzer. A potluck will be held for a celebration of Linda's life on August 10, 2019 at the new fire station in Deer Park, #41, from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Arc of Spokane.

KROHN, Linda May (Manzer) Linda unexpectedly went home to the Lord on July 12, 2019. Linda was born to Lewis and Edna Manzer on December 26, 1951, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Her father was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force, so Linda, along with her parents, traveled to many places; she had an abundance of stories to tell of the countries they traveled to. When Linda was in seventh grade they settled in the Chattaroy area. Linda graduated from Riverside High School in 1969. She attended Washington State University where she received her degree in nursing. She worked as an RN at St. Luke's Hospital until it closed. She then worked at Deaconess, Sacred Heart and Holy Family hospitals before returning to St. Luke's as a head charge nurse for the Head Injury Unit when they reopened as a rehabilitation facility in Spokane. Linda's passion was always helping people, her nursing career brought her immense joy. She retired after 35 years of true commitment to her patients. On August 21, 1971, she married Daniel Krohn and they made their first home together in Spokane. They later moved to Daniel's family property in the Deer Park area where they raised their three boys Tyrell, Logan and Cade. On this farm Linda learned the ropes of farm life and showed true grit helping Dan around the farm, from hauling hay to feeding the pigs, sheep and cows. Linda wrote beautiful and heartfelt poetry. She enjoyed going to many events and setting up her booth to sell her poetry which she had much success in touching people's hearts with her words. Linda loved scrapbooking and was incredibly creative with a knack for color and uniqueness. She had a green thumb and found peace in gardening and the beauty in all of nature's bright colors, she also was a member of the Inland Empire Iris Society. Her true happiness in life were her three sons Tyrell, Logan & Cade she took great pride in raising them to be kind and open-minded individuals, she took them on many camping excursions during the summers of their youth, other trips included Norway, Sweden and England. She was very protective of her boys and anyone she cared about. Linda had many friends and had a very positive impact on everyone who knew her. She enjoyed people and conversations, she never met a stranger she couldn't spark up a conversation with or impact in some way. When you talk about people giving you the shirt off their back, Linda would take you shopping and buy you a whole outfit! Her love and kindness had no boundaries. Linda's most recent venture and enjoyment was owning a gift shop and family business with her sons in the same area she took them camping as children. Linda is survived by her three sons Tyrell Krohn, Logan Krohn and Cade Krohn as well as her beloved dog Dingo and three cats. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Krohn, her father Lewis Manzer and her mother Edna Manzer. A potluck will be held for a celebration of Linda's life on August 10, 2019 at the new fire station in Deer Park, #41, from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Arc of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close