MORTIMER, Linda (Age 77) February 26, 1942 - March 29, 2019 Linda Mortimer, born February 26, 1942 in Toledo, OH, to Tom and Orma Vickers Williams, passed away on Friday, March 29th at the age of 77 surrounded by her loving family. Linda was a 1960 graduate of Olney High School in Toledo where she was a cheerleader. That same year she was crowned Queen of the Waterville Festival and of the Holland Strawberry Festival. She later went on to graduate from the University of South Dakota with a BA in Education and taught elementary school before becoming an International Flight Attendant for United Airlines, for over 35 years. While based in San Francisco she fell in love with Frank Mortimer who she's been married to for 48 years. The couple relocated to Long Island, New York and married in 1970, then started a family a few years later. In the mid-80s they found their way back to the west coast and settled in Spokane with their two young boys, Michael and James. Linda's love for travel was not limited to work, it was also for pleasure, having been to five of the seven continents. She enjoyed traveling with her family in and out of the United States, to see new places. Highlights of some of her travel included returning to Toledo for reunions where she could catch up with old friends and family; trips to Hong Kong where she loved the shopping; and vacations to Greece, Hawaii, Australia and Mexico. Most important were her children and grandchildren who she loved dearly. She also had an enormous love for dogs. Her favorites being Airedale Terriers and Old English Sheepdogs. In addition to her husband, Frank, she is survived by her two sons: Michael (Julie), James (Jenny); sister-in-law: Bonnie Williams of Millbury, OH; four grandchildren: Nick (Mackenzie), Savannah, Dylan, and Logan; and one great-grandchild: Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents: Tom and Orma Williams; brother: Tim Williams; aunt's: Helen Farmer and Margie Le Tiecg; cousins: Jerry Farmer and Suzanne (Reitzel) Facer. A private service will be held at a later date.

