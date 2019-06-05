DANIELSON, Linda Rae With deepest sorrow we announce Linda Rae Danielson went home to her Lord and Savior on May 26, 2019. She was born April 16, 1942, in Orange County, California, to Thomas and Barbara Shoemaker. She became a loving wife in 1962 and had three sons. Having a deep love of the country life, they moved to Lake Mathews, California, in 1979. She worked in their real estate office as an agent and secretary. In 1995, they moved to Greenacres, Washington, where she worked for Danielson Tool. She was a member of Valley Fourth Church where she enjoyed women's Bible study, served as a greeter, and was instrumental in starting the food pantry there. She loved reading, gardening, horses, and viewing the many wildlife visitors from her log home in the country. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Paul Danielson; their three sons, Martin, Zane and Thomas, along with their wives and children. Linda is also survived by her loving sister Laurie Meyer and aunt Betty McGraw. Family and friends are invited to Valley Fourth Church on June 8, 2019, at 2pm, for a memorial to remember her sweet soul. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary