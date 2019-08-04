NILLES, Linda Ruth Linda Ruth Nilles passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019, with family by her side. Linda was born to Laura Hull and Eli McCormick on January 10, 1943 in Forth Worth, Texas. She had recently celebrated her 59th wedding anniversary with Mike Nilles. Linda was dearly loved by her family and friends. Linda is survived by her husband, Mike; son, Todd (Laura); daughters, Tammy (Mike), Teresa (Shawn), and Tricia; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers Jerry (Donna) and Sonny (Hope). Friends and family are welcome to Linda's Funeral Mass. This will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00am at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 708 E. Lake, Medical Lake, WA. Father Dale Tuckerman will preside. Online tributes at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019