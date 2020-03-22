TUCKER, Linda Linda will be remembered by her brother, 6 children, 17 grand children and 7 great-grandchildren, their spouses, and a niece and nephew. Although family was her passion she had many loves in her life including Elvis, the Rodeo, scouting, crafts, puzzles, and a great bingo game. She loved spending her time in the outdoors. It didn't matter weather it was fishing on the bank of the Delta or shooting pellet guns at cans in the backyard as long as family was near her side. She will be laid to rest in Hayward CA, with loved ones that have gone before her! Rest In Peace
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020