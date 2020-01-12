Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lindarae Persis WATTS. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

WATTS, Lindarae Persis (Age 75) Passed away on the evening of December 20th, 2019. Lindarae was born on March 2, 1944 in Wilbur, Washington to John Taylor "Ted" Watts (son of Lincoln County Washington Territory Pioneers) and Persis Jane (Moor) Watts. She attended public school in Wilbur until the 9th grade and then went to Holy Names Academy in Spokane, graduating in 1962. At the University of Idaho, she received a bachelor's degree in education, eventually finding employment by the State of Washington in the Department of Social and Health Services from which she retired after 25-plus years in 1996. Never one to sit idle, following retirement Lindarae began an active volunteer life. She was a dedicated supporter of the "Cop Shops" in Spokane. In the Order of the Eastern Star's Ivanhoe Chapter, Lindarae served as Worthy Matron three times. Women of the Moose saw her in many chairmanships and offices held. Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Order of Amaranth and Jane Jeffersons all counted her as a member. In later years she became active in the DSHS Annual Reunion Committee, Retired Public Employees, Hillyard Steering Committee, American Association of University Women and Red Hats. After a quarter century as a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and many valued memories, Lindarae moved her membership to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Lindarae was a voraciously avid reader of science fiction, with a special emphasis on Star Trek (Live Long and Prosper). Her at-home entertainment gatherings were often focused on card games, usually rummy, bridge or pinochle. Her God-child, Mariah Jean Persis Hofer was a sweet part of her life for 20 years. She was a lover of felines her whole life, including some legendary personalities known as "Star" and "Trek" in the '80s and later "Mocha Latte", "Janeway" and "Meteor". The neighborhood was familiar with each name, as Lindarae was accustomed to calling them home each evening in her theatre voice. Lindarae was predeceased by her parents, John Ted and Persis Watts; a sister, Iva Lee (Watts) Duskin; nephew, Jeff Duskin; a constellation of cousins, aunts and uncles, including aunt Gertrude Adams, as well as God-daughter, Mariah Jean Persis Hofer. She is survived by niece, Doris (Nick) Lippert; cousin, Linda K. Adams Metcalfe and her siblings, great nieces, Shelley Seamans, Alison Morgan and their respective families; her kinship family of Cindy (Gary) Hofer, Julie Hendricks and numerous friends. Funeral Services will be held on January 18, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 4620 N. Regal, Spokane, WA. Graveside services will be held on the same day at 2:00 p.m. at the Wilbur Cemetery on Sherman Road, Wilbur, WA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Lindarae's memory be made to your favorite Cat Shelter, St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the Wilbur Community Center. Guestbook:

WATTS, Lindarae Persis (Age 75) Passed away on the evening of December 20th, 2019. Lindarae was born on March 2, 1944 in Wilbur, Washington to John Taylor "Ted" Watts (son of Lincoln County Washington Territory Pioneers) and Persis Jane (Moor) Watts. She attended public school in Wilbur until the 9th grade and then went to Holy Names Academy in Spokane, graduating in 1962. At the University of Idaho, she received a bachelor's degree in education, eventually finding employment by the State of Washington in the Department of Social and Health Services from which she retired after 25-plus years in 1996. Never one to sit idle, following retirement Lindarae began an active volunteer life. She was a dedicated supporter of the "Cop Shops" in Spokane. In the Order of the Eastern Star's Ivanhoe Chapter, Lindarae served as Worthy Matron three times. Women of the Moose saw her in many chairmanships and offices held. Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Order of Amaranth and Jane Jeffersons all counted her as a member. In later years she became active in the DSHS Annual Reunion Committee, Retired Public Employees, Hillyard Steering Committee, American Association of University Women and Red Hats. After a quarter century as a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and many valued memories, Lindarae moved her membership to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Lindarae was a voraciously avid reader of science fiction, with a special emphasis on Star Trek (Live Long and Prosper). Her at-home entertainment gatherings were often focused on card games, usually rummy, bridge or pinochle. Her God-child, Mariah Jean Persis Hofer was a sweet part of her life for 20 years. She was a lover of felines her whole life, including some legendary personalities known as "Star" and "Trek" in the '80s and later "Mocha Latte", "Janeway" and "Meteor". The neighborhood was familiar with each name, as Lindarae was accustomed to calling them home each evening in her theatre voice. Lindarae was predeceased by her parents, John Ted and Persis Watts; a sister, Iva Lee (Watts) Duskin; nephew, Jeff Duskin; a constellation of cousins, aunts and uncles, including aunt Gertrude Adams, as well as God-daughter, Mariah Jean Persis Hofer. She is survived by niece, Doris (Nick) Lippert; cousin, Linda K. Adams Metcalfe and her siblings, great nieces, Shelley Seamans, Alison Morgan and their respective families; her kinship family of Cindy (Gary) Hofer, Julie Hendricks and numerous friends. Funeral Services will be held on January 18, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 4620 N. Regal, Spokane, WA. Graveside services will be held on the same day at 2:00 p.m. at the Wilbur Cemetery on Sherman Road, Wilbur, WA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Lindarae's memory be made to your favorite Cat Shelter, St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the Wilbur Community Center. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close