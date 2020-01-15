WATTS, Lindarae Persis (Age 75) Passed away on December 20th, 2019. Lindarae was born on March 2, 1944 in Wilbur, WA. To John Taylor "Ted" Watts *(Son of Lincoln County Washington Territory Pioneers) and Persis Jane (Moor) Watts. Lindarae attended Holy Names Academy graduating in 1962 and then went on to attend the University of Idaho with a degree in education and eventually was employed by the State of Washington DSHS from which she retired after 25 years in 1996. Lindarae after retirement was and active member for Cop Shops of Spokane and the Veterans Hospital in Spokane. She was also an active member of Eastern Star, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Washington St. Retired Public Employees, American Association of Red Hats and St. Peters Lutheran Church. Lindarae was an avid reader of science fiction and a lover of felines her whole life. Lindarae is survived by niece Doris (Nick) Lippert, Cousin Linda K. Adams Metcalfe and her siblings; great-nieces Shelly Seamans, Alison Morgan and their respective families; her kinship family of Cindy (Gary) Hofer, Julie Henricks and numerous friends. Funeral services will be held on January 18, 2020 at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 4620 N. Regal at 9:45 a.m. and graveside services to follow that same day at 2 p.m. at the Wilbur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lindarae's memory to be made to you favorite Cat Shelter, St. Peters Church of the Wilbur Museum. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 15, 2020