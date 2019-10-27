Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lindell Lamonte REASON. View Sign Service Information Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park 5200 W. Wellesley Spokane , WA 99205 (509)-326-3800 Send Flowers Obituary

REASON, Lindell Lamonte (Age 68) Lindell Lamonte Reason, 68, died unexpectedly during a surgical procedure attempting to treat several life threatening conditions. In recent years, Lindell had suffered through many painful surgeries and debilitating infections but had managed to ward them off despite the seriousness of his condition. Lindell was born Detroit, MI, on October 20th, 1951 to Loucie Williams and Thomas (Tommy) Reason. They divorced in 1958, and Loucie married Vernell Hardy. Lindell was always on the playground playing basketball and baseball, playing with the older kids and his big brother Dickie. He attended Murray Wright high school and was a basketball star there. Truly gifted, Lindell played basketball at Eastern Michigan University from 1969 to 1972, playing alongside George Gervin, Earl Higgins, and Kenny McIntosh. During his time there Lindell played in two NAIA tournaments including the title game in 1971 and made the NCAA Final 4 in 1972. Lindell remains 10th in scoring and 5th in rebounding and assists at Eastern Michigan. He was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. In 1971, Lindell had a daughter, Kenya, with Brenda Davis. Then Lindell met Linda Harsin whilst stationed in San Antonio, Texas. She and Lindell moved to Spokane to take care of Linda's grandmother and their son, Lindell Roy, was born in 1985. Lindell married Elizabeth Mattson in 1997, and they had three children: Isaac, Rebekah, and Thomas. They divorced in 2011. Lindell held a master's degree in education counseling and development from Eastern Washington University, and worked for SFCC, District 81, and SPARC in counseling, student services, and drug and alcohol counseling. He helped develop programs, such as the truancy center, to facilitate academic success. Lindell was also very active in the 12-step club. Lindell had an acclaimed second career as a jazz and blues musician, signing and playing keyboards as a soloist or with the Lindell Reason band. His band played at Hobart's, Jimmy D's in Coeur d'Alene, Bistango, The Davenport's Peacock Lounge, Silver Mountain, and at the Art Festival. Lindell's greatest love was for his family, especially his children. He was a fun dad who made off-color jokes and goofy movie references. The nicknames he regularly used for his children reflected the endearment and the pride he felt for his family: Roy, Jambalya, Squeaky, Squeakazoid, Jambalya, Patah-Toodles, Tom-Tom. He loved to cuddle with his kids and be part of the family. He took pride in supporting his children's athletic and musical acheivements, and later dragged himself to games on increasingly painful joints. Lindell was not a perfect man, but he would do anything for those he loved. He was kind, cruel, joyful, sad, brash, charismatic, intimidating, and most of all, compassionate. He was a sufferer, who wanted to ease suffering. He became quieter, more contemplative, and humble in his final, pain-filled years. Though limited in mobility and by circumstances, Lindell continued to worry over, counsel, and love his children, the light of his life. Lindell was a man of many talents, but his most impressive accomplishment was changing himself for the sake of his kids. Lindell is survived by his loving Detroit family: his brothers Thomas (Dickie) Reason and Sherwood Reason, his sister Judie Parkman, daughter Kenya Davis, two granddaughters and one great-granddaughter, with lots of extended family. His surviving Spokane family includes Linda Harsin, Lindell Roy Reason, Elizabeth Reason, Isaac Reason, Rebekah Reason, and Thomas Reason. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, October 29th, at the Sunset Chapel located at 5200 West Wellesley Avenue.

