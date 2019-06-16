Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel E. DRAPER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DRAPER, Lionel E. (Age 77) Lionel E. Draper passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at Sullivan Park Care Center in Spokane Valley, Washington. He was born in Omak, WA to Erwin and Frances Draper on March 27th, 1942 and was raised in Lewiston, Idaho. Lionel was one of six children. Lionel's great love was his family and fishing. He was a union electrician his whole working career until he retired. Lionel is survived by his son Kurt of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter Kim of Nebraska; sister Barbara of Clarkston, WA; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lelah Costello and brothers Gary, Rodger and Rodney Draper. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to his loving neighbors, friends and the care team at Sullivan Park Rehab Center of Spokane Valley. A cremation will take place and there is no service planned at this time.

