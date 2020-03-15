Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel James SHAMP. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

SHAMP, Lionel James Lionel James Shamp passed away on March 11, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Jim was born to Lionel Claude Shamp and Beulah White Shamp on October 14, 1944 in Seattle. Raised in Montana, he graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1963. Between earning both his BA and his MBA from Eastern Washington University, Jim served in the Army. In Vietnam he ran an asphalt plant in the Highlands. Stationed in Ft. Belvoir, VA, he explored the East Coast on weekends. In 1974 Jim started buying, selling, remodeling and renting out houses in Spokane. Jim enjoyed coaching his youngsters in basketball and soccer through middle school. He also proudly taught his sons his construction skills. Jim shifted his business from active carpentry to supervisory work in 2004. Upon retirement he jumped into playing bluegrass. Wishing to mentor talented young fiddlers, Jim founded a band where the young musicians were the stars and the retired backup musicians were 'The Afterthoughts'thus, the band name. After 16 years of valiantly resisting the many inroads of Parkinson's Disease, Jim died on March 11, 2020. Jim is survived by his wife Sally, children Kathleen Force, Christopher Innes, John (Kristy) Shamp, Julian (Christina) Shamp, and Jacinto Shamp, many grandchildren, nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at

