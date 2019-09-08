FRANCIS, Lisa Cristean Lisa was born May 13, 1963 in Tacoma, WA to Susan and John Francis and passed away September 3, 2019 in Spokane. Lisa graduated from Spokane Community College. Lisa served in the Air Force and reserves. Lisa managed movie theaters for Reel Entertain-ment Inc, Theatres. Lisa's first was the Garland and others across the country followed. Her last stop was in Hightstown, NJ where she owned and operated the East Windsor Cinema. Lisa's favorite pastimes were fishing, playing women's league softball and her animals. Lisa is survived by her son Parker Francis of Hightstown, NJ; her partner, Leslie Gardner of Spokane; and her furry Little Guy at home. Memorials can be made to EveryWomanCan.org, 827 W. 1st Ave., #320, Spokane, WA 99201. There will be no service at her request.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019