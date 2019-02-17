QUINNETT, Lisa Marie (Age 48) Lisa Marie Quinnett, who was an amazing wife, mother, girlfriend, and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of February 14th, 2019, due to the flu. Lisa was an active roller skate patron at Roller Valley for over 10 years, and loved to make beautiful, colorful handmade jewelry to show her many friends. She remained a positive, outgoing, bright woman who stayed incredibly strong despite losing her husband of 15 years, Jerry, to kidney failure in December of 2012. She is survived by her daughter Crystal, her mother and father Mike and Kathleen, her only brother Robert, and her boyfriend of five plus years, Conrad. Lisa was a sweet, big-hearted lady who was always willing to help out her closest friends and neighbors, and always made sure her parents were taken care of nearly everyday. She touched many lives with her kindness and wit and will be missed by all those who were lucky enough to meet her. There will be no funeral services per Lisa's final wishes and she will be cremated by Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home at 1306 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. In lieu of flowers, please pray for our family and tell your loved ones I love you everyday because tomorrow is never promised. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary