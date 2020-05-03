RHODES, Lisa Marie (Age 57) July 31, 1962 - April 14, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we share the news that Lisa Marie Rhodes passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack in Rancho Mirage, CA April 14, 2020. It is also with sadness that we will need to postpone Lisa's Celebration of Life until further notice. Lisa was preceded in death by her father Lance E. Rhodes and sister Lori A. Rhodes. She is survived by her mother Loretta Rhodes; sister Lana (Jay) Whitver and sister Linda (Dennis) Thompson; nieces Carrine (Greg) Kim, Emily; nephew Brandon (Gwen); great-nieces Elaine, Fiona, Lilly, Bella and Addy and great-nephew Taigen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and the closest of friends. The memories that we all share of Lisa are endless. Starting with her kindness her generosity and that wicked sense of humor. Her gifted massage therapist hands that literally touched so many from NYC to Canada to Virgin Gorda, Seattle, L.A. and Palm Springs. Lisa's ability to listen and retain YOUR information was beyond belief for most. Friends, family and clients were never surprised to receive treats or packages from Lisa always filled, and I mean filled, with things she knew you loved. If you can, in Lisa's memory, bring some flowers in to your home today, do a random act of kindness and laugh. Always Laugh.



