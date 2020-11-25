DECHENNE, FLloyd Allan Lloyd Allan Dechenne, a lifelong resident of St. John, WA, passed away unexpectedly on November 20th, 2020. Lloyd was born on October 2nd, 1937, to Charles and Martha Dechenne. He graduated from St. John High School and went on to Washington State University, where he earned his degree in Agronomy. Lloyd then served in the Army at Fort Detrick. During Lloyd's time in the Army, he had the opportunity to visit several states. In later years, he made it to 49 of the 50. After the Army, he returned to St. John, WA, where he began to farm on the family ranch in St. John with his Dad. In 1968, he met Colleen Mellen of Spokane, WA, and they got married on December 7th, 1968. Lloyd and Colleen made their home on the family farm. Lloyd was a member of the Ewan Grange, where he also served as Grange Master and a board member of the St. John Grain Growers for over 20 years. He was also an avid bowler and enjoyed playing Bridge and Pinochle. Lloyd was a loyal Seattle Mariners fan and loved watching WSU Football as a season ticket holder for over 50 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and taking care of his Iris garden. He also loved being a Grandpa and made many trips to Puyallup, WA, to attend birthdays and other events. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Colleen Dechenne, of almost 52 years, his children, Michael Dechenne, Spokane, WA, Vickie Dargon (Terry), Moses Lake, WA. Grandchildren, Seth Dargon and Taylor Dargon. Brothers Dale Dechenne (Carol) of Bozeman, MT, Don Dechenne (Chris) of Newport, WA, Sister Betty Baugh (Dave) of Oklahoma, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Charles and Martha Dechenne. Lloyd was a quiet, gentle, and honest man with a pure soul who will be dearly missed by all. A service will be held Monday, November 30th, at the Christian Life Assembly Church, 302 S. Park, St. John, WA, with a family Graveside service to follow at the St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the St. John Fire Department. Bruning Funeral Home is caring for the family. On-line condolences can be made at www.bruningfuneralhome.com
