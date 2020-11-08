1/2
Lloyd BUSCH
BUSCH, Lloyd W. Lloyd Weldon Busch passed away on October 25, 2020 at his home in Elk, WA. He was 72. He was born on September 10, 1948. He has gone to heaven and although his suffering was much, he is now healed. He proudly served in the Army in the 1st and 9th Air Cavalry Bravo troop and fought bravely in Vietnam between 1968-1969. He was an honored soldier, a true hero. He is survived by his wife Ruby and two children: Saundra Busch and Brian Busch (Kylie). Seven grandchildren: Trenton, Owen, Gunnar, Nathan, Isabella, Kade, and Charlotte. Lloyd will be missed by family and friends. He will be cremated and his service will be private. Memorial donations can be made to "Shriners Hospital for Children" or "St Judes Hospital".

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
