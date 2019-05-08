Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Gary CASE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CASE, Lloyd Gary (Age 74) Lloyd Gary Case passed away peacefully at home on May 3rd, 2019. He was born on May 7th, 1944 to Lester and Eunice Case in Wapato, WA. He married his high school sweetheart Nancy Porter in 1968 and they raised her daughter until having two children of their own. Lloyd and Nancy divorced in 1980 and Lloyd eventually remarried to Linda Avery in 1988 who he would spend the rest of his life with. They shared many great years together and were together to the very end. Lloyd moved around in his youth living in Wapato, Ritzville, Chewelah, Colville and Odessa, WA. He found his home in Odessa and was a great athlete lettering in football, basketball and baseball in high school. He always reminisced about his days in Odessa and he would share his memories whenever he had the chance to tell you a story. Lloyd joined the Marines in 1962 and served four proud years for our country. After serving, he returned to Spokane and began an apprenticeship as a photo engraver at The Spokesman Review where he worked 38 years and retired in 2004. Lloyd was a family man and he loved each of his family members with everything he had. He was a kid at heart and would find any reason to make a bowling alley or volleyball court in the house to keep his young kids entertained. Lloyd's amazing sense of humor was something anyone that knew him, will never forget. He was quick witted and would always find a way to get the room belly laughing with a comment or joke. He loved sports and really enjoyed playing golf with friends and family. He and his wife Linda had many friends they would enjoy dining out or playing cards for the evening. They enjoyed movies, camping, fishing and just being together. He slowed down later in life due to health issues, but his fun-loving personality never did. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Eunice Case, his brothers Don and Denny as well as his granddaughter Nicole. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Michelle Barber (Mick Barber), son Darren Case (Carie Nelson-Case) and his sister Barbara Shea. Stepchildren Shawn Culkin, Scott Avery and Cindy Brown. Grand-children Stephanie, James, Joey, Ty, Porter, Veronique, Christian and Carson. Great-grandchild Kasen. There will be a grave side burial on Tuesday, May 28th at Greenwood Cemetery at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Cancer Care Northwest or Hospice of Spokane.

