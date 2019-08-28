Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Gene "Bubba" THIELE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THIELE, Lloyd Gene "Bubba" On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Lloyd "Bubba" Gene Thiele, devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68 surrounded by immediate family. Lloyd was born to Gene and Joyce (Wilson) Thiele on December 31, 1950. While attending West Valley High School, he began what would become a lifelong career in the meat industry by taking a job at Hathaway Meats, starting on the processing floor and eventually becoming Vice President. He loyally and happily remained with the company for 40+ years, through transitions and changes in ownership until his retirement in 2012. In January of 1986, Lloyd married his lifelong love, Kathy Thiele, and thus united their two families totaling five kids. After retirement, the couple moved from their Spokane Valley home to their secondary property in Priest Lake, the perfect playground for a man so drawn to the outdoor life. Lloyd enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and nurturing the flora and fauna, sharing in the parklike sanctuary he carefully built surrounding his home. His annual process of felling timber for firewood was a labor of love. An impressive expression of hard work and attention to detail, he refined the splitting, stacking and seasoning into an art form. He loved nothing more than lending his neighbors a helping hand or by simply passing the time chatting over a drink. His kindness and generosity was well known to the community; He was gentle, creative, and always game for a little mischief. Lloyd is survived by his mother Joyce Thiele, brother Jim, sister Janice, wife Kathy, daughters Lindsay Thiele (Nicholas) Boyce, Gwen (Jeff) Filion, Gail (Dempsey) Ortega, sons Dave (Chelly) Harris and Tom (Dawn) Harris, eight grandkids and four great-grandsons. What a life, Bubba!

