FOWLER, Lloyd (Age 89) Lloyd George Fowler was born on October 5, 1930 to Stella Rumelhart Fowler and George H. Fowler. He went home to be with his Lord on November 8, 2019. Lloyd grew up in Miles City, Montana the third of five children; having three brothers and one sister. In high school Lloyd participated in band, chorus and drama; and helped to start the local BARN theater. His interest in music and drama continued throughout his life as he participated in church choirs, and attended Spokane Symphony, Civic Theater and many other performances wherever he traveled; and his love of English and reading continued in his teaching career, and hobby of reading. Lloyd graduated from high school in 1948 and attended Miles City Junior College his freshman year. He then began his studies at Macalester college in St Paul, MN majoring in Education; and participating in concert choir. It was there in the choir he met the love of his life, DeLane Brown. They married in June 1953. Lloyd taught high school in Benson, MN and Havre, MT the first three years after he and Dee were married. Then, despite having no job and with baby Kim in tow, the family moved to Spokane looking for a milder climate for his bride from sunny California, and a place to settle down. Lloyd started a job at the Crescent department store in interior decoration and very soon he met John Rodkey who was superintendent of Spokane schools. John offered Lloyd a job at Shadle Park High School which he gladly accepted. During his career at Shadle teaching language arts, he also coached drama, was faculty advisor for AFS, an exchange student program, and later coached debate. Lloyd also continued his own education, receiving a Masters degree in 1970 from EWSC. While teaching was Dad's livelihood he also loved fine art, interior decorating, travel, and gardening! He was so dedicated to a beautifully groomed garden, he spent most of his spare time with his roses and other flower beds. If he couldn't be found in the garden, Dad was also very active in the Methodist church as Kim and Jill were growing up. He served on numerous church committees, including pastor parish relations, and fellowship and service; and the Twinlow Camp Board to name a few. Later when he and Dee attended Plymouth Congregational Dad served on the In-Reach committee and taught adult Sunday school, and Vacation Bible School. Dad was a jolly, kind man with a generous heart. Lloyd is survived by daughters Kim, and Jill; grandchildren Hillarie, Travis, David, Bethany and Cecil; five great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to travel and to gather to celebrate a life well-lived! In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested for Red Bench Bible Church, Union Gospel Mission, or the Spokane Symphony.



