|
|
LUND, Lloyd L. Captain, USMC Ret. 1924 - 2020 Carefree, Arizona -- Lloyd L. Lund was born August 21, 1924 to Peter and Ina Lund in Viborg, South Dakota. Viborg was primarily a Danish community, where everyone knew everyone. His early youth was spent on their family dairy farm. He and his sister Lillian were up every morning milking and bottling milk to take to town every day before school. This happened in the coldest of winters and the heat of the summers. He remarked that he believed he always had a good voice, because in the afternoon he would sing to the cows as he gathered the herd up to place in the barn. It was hard work for two little kids, but that was their contribution in helping bring in money for their family. The Great Depression came and their family lost the dairy farm. We have all asked him if losing the farm was impacting. He would say "Well yes, but it was the happiest day of my life when we moved into town and I got away from those cows". Lloyd now entering high school, was able to participate in school clubs, music, earn a Letter in Sports, and to make lifelong friendships. In a small town, work was not always available, especially during the depression, but he acquired a part time job at the mercantile so he was able to give money to his mother. Lloyd loved Viborg. His eyes always twinkled when the conversation turned to South Dakota. Still to this day, he subscribed to his small town newspaper the: "Viborg Enterprise". He was proud to be a Mid-Westerner, but especially proud of his Danish roots. World War II was approaching, and at the age of 18, he enlisted in the military as a Naval Aviation Pilot (NAP). NAP's were enlisted men. They were often referred to as the Flying Sergeants (or the Flying Peons, as he sometimes said) during the World War II campaigns. Lloyd received his wings and joined the Marine Corps at the age of 20 as a fighter pilot. He was stationed in Hawaii during the war and primarily flew The TBF Avenger torpedo bomber out of Eva field on Honolulu. He also flew the SBD Dauntless Dive Bomber, the F6F Hellcat, and had over a 1000 hours of flight time in his favorite piston engine plane by far the F4U Corsair. After World War II he transitioned into the early fighters of the jet age. He flew the F9F Panther in combat in Korea and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross as well as several other medals for his service in Korea. In the late 1950's he flew the iconic F8U Crusader which was one of the militaries earliest supersonic jets. He had his 1000 mph and silkworm pins. The early versions of this plane were unfortunately plagued with a number of mechanical problems and he was forced to bail out of one in 1959. As he liked to say it was the only unsuccessful landing that he had during his entire career. In the last few years of his service he transitioned into multi-engine transports as a squadron Commanding Officer. He flew the R4Q which was commonly referred to as the flying Boxcar. His years of service spanned from 1942 to 1963. He was promoted to the officer ranks, and retired as a Marine Corps Captain. At the time of his retirement, Lloyd had accumulated numerous medals for his service, had 5000 hours of flight time and 104 aircraft carrier take offs and landings. I and my brother were fortunate enough to accompany him to many pilot reunions. All three of us, always had wonderful times. My brother and I heard from other pilots, how our Dad was an A1 pilot, how they enjoyed Lloyd's company and wished they had had more time with him. We enjoyed ourselves, and were able to experience each other as adult men. All three of us came back with hilarious or unbelievable stories, and of course spoke about the excitement of the next reunion. Alice May Daniels (Ginger) married Sgt. Lloyd L. Lund in 1948. Our Mother and Father were both exceptional people with completely opposite skill sets. My Father loved my Mother with a passion. When he was away from her, he would tell you "I've got to get back to Mom. I'm missing her." It was a hardship on our Dad to see his wife of 57 years die a slow death from pulmonary. He loved his children immensely, proud of who they had become as adults. He was a cuddle-er who especially loved those grandkids, and told us recently "I just love holding those babies; the great-grands". Every year we all received a birthday card, telling you he loved you, and with the grandchildren and great grands they received a check and his desire that they use it for future education. While stationed in North Carolina, Lloyd (Non-practicing Lutheran) and Ginger (Non-practicing Catholic) converted to Catholicism with a little arm twisting of the local monsignor. We arrived at our new base mid-school year. The public school only had two slots for Leslie and I. Jill and Jep would need to be placed in the local parochial school. The monsignor audaciously said he that "I'll take all of the kids, or none at all" So we started our new journey. My parents began taking adult Catholic Faith instructions. We were all rebaptized, and our parents remarried in the Church. During his 57 years as a parishioner of St. Mary's here in the valley, he was a Knight of Columbus, active member of the parish choir, Christian Business Men's Breakfasts, and substantially tithed to the building of the new church. It was important to my Mom and Dad that their four children received a catholic education. We either graduated from Holy Names or Gonzaga Prep. They were very proud that (the Cousins, their grandchildren) also graduated from Catholic high schools. My Father lived his faith and was never sanctimonious. At times, he was a quiet man, but he always upheld his strong beliefs. He was immensely loyal to his friends, he loved the comradery of the military, he was a man of sincere honesty, integrity and fairness. He never understood why others acted without those traits. After his retirement in 1963, he moved the family to Washington state, and our lives changed. We became residents of the Spokane Valley. He fulfilled his dream of starting his own business. It was a blessing, and at the end a curse for him. Lloyd purchased a paint franchise. My parents worked hard to build their clientele. They enjoyed some good years, and then unfortunately, Lloyd received a truck load of incorrectly formulated paint. He never questioned his customers regarding their situation, or as they brought back hundreds of gallons of paint. He made good on every complaint, and I can remember my Dad and I for two summers, actually scraping and repainting some homes. With limited income, he sold/closed the stores and started in a new direction. In what we would call mid-life, Lloyd went back to school. He earned an Associate's Degree from Spokane Community College. He was now a licensed insurance agent, realtor, real estate broker, and became a Certified Financial Planner as well. He stepped back from this work in his 70's, and my parents built a new home in the valley. In October of 2017 he moved to Arizona to be closer to several of his children and their extended families. Every time we would ride in the car he would comment on how no Saguaro cacti were ever the same. Daryl was holding his Dad's hand, as he passed away peacefully on Monday evening, January 20th, at his home in Carefree, Arizona. Last week he took his last airplane ride to Spokane. Scripture says everything will pass away, even faith and hope, but not love, and Dad loved well. Lloyd's Saturday, February 8, 2020 11:00 am requiem mass will be held at the St. Joseph's Chapel, 17825 E. Trent Ave. Spokane Valley, WA. His interment will follow right after the mass onsite at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There will be a family reception at the new adult meeting hall at the New St. Joseph Catholic Church located a short distance in Otis Orchard. Lloyd is survived by his younger sister, Geraldine Nicholson, Sheridan WY, his daughter Sister Leslie Lund OCDH, Newport WA, his son Daryl D. Lund (Norma), Scottsdale, AZ, his daughter Jill Lund Berman (Larry), Marana, AZ, and his son Jep P. Lund (Karen), Red Deer, Alberta, Canada. He is also survived by six grandchildren, their spouses, and 10 great-grandchildren. He is much loved and respected and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Godspeed Lloyd loved his family and Friends. The family requests no gifts or flowers, but rather suggests you donate to your personal charity in his honor.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020