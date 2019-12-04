Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd R. BENSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BENSON, Lloyd R. Lloyd R. Benson was born in East Chicago, IN, on April 4, 1930, to Lloyd R. and Rose P. Benson. He completed his life journey on November 24, 2019, passing away at home in the Spokane Valley, WA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred; sons Steve, Dave, and Rick; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He was the oldest of eight children and was preceded in death by his parents; sister Dolores; and brothers Lowell, Kenneth, Jerry, Robert, Roland, and Dennis. The U.S. Air Force brought him to Spokane in 1948 and began his three loves in his long and distinguished life. First, and foremost, was his wife of 67 years and family. Lloyd met the 1948 Queen of Chief Joseph Days in Oregon. They were married July 24, 1952 and raised three sons together. His second love was his firefighting family. Even after his 25-year career, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant, he stayed active assisting in recording the history and promoting the interests of the Spokane Fire Department. His final love was sports, especially golf. Lloyd's interest in youth sports led to his founding the Pee Wee Baseball League with the help of his firefighting buddies which later became the National Pony League. He always established goals for himself. His first goal in golf was to get better, but it didn't take long to realize that wasn't happening. So he decided to golf at all the courses in Washington until he discovered there were over 420 and growing. Time to change the goal again which he achieved in six years by golfing at a course in each of the lower-48 states. Lloyd will be greatly missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 am at Sunset Chapel, Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, followed by interment at 1:30 pm at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, WA.

