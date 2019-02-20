Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home
1306 North Monroe Street
Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 327-6666
Lloyd PETERS
Lloyd Theodore "Bud" PETERS Jr.

PETERS, Lloyd Theodore, Jr. Lloyd "Bud" was born April 19, 1933 and passed away to the loving arms of Jesus on February 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol, his mother, Lyma and his father, Lloyd Peters Sr. He is survived by his four children, Crystal Long, Lloyd Peters III, Angela Tonasket and Scott Peters. He had 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews. Lloyd graduated from Rogers High School, then served in the Navy for 14 years. He later went on to own the family business "Lloyds Hobby" where he pursued his love of racing remote control boats. A Vigil service will be held Thursday February 21, 2019 7pm at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, February 22, 10:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 20, 2019
