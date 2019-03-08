McCLELLAND, Lloyd Verne (Age 92) February 10, 1927 - February 27, 2019 Born in Spokane, WA to Jerry and Irene (McElroy). The eldest brother to Jim, Tom, and Dick. Lloyd passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ from the effects of Parkinson's Disease. A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held in his beloved Sandpoint, ID at a later date. To read more please go to: https://www.azlegacyfuneralhome.com/obituary/lloyd-verne-mcclelland/ Donations to encouraged.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Vern McCLELLAND.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019