CAMPBELL, Lois Ann (Jacoy) (Age 88) Lois Ann Jacoy Campbell, 88 years old of Spokane, Washington, passed away August 4, 2020 at Rose Pointe Care Center, Spokane Washington. She was born in Spokane on December 1, 1931. Lois graduated from North Central High School and attended Kinman Business University receiving a Certificate of Completion. She was married to Keith H. Campbell on June 30, 1951 and together they raised four children and enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Lois cared for her family and home, then worked in accounting at Potlatch Corporation for a time. She had great style and loved clothes, periodically working in many retail clothing stores throughout the years. She had a passion for listening to and helping others. She was always willing to lend a hand to friends, family, neighbors, and her children's friends - where she was a second mom to some. Lois loved her music, going to the Spokane Civic Theatre with her dear friend Gerri, and lunches with her high school girlfriends. It was a fun family tradition putting Christmas lights up every Thanksgiving at her home on Courtland. She loved to travel, driving to Canada with her daughter's dance troop, riding the train to New Orleans to meet her best friend Pat where they drove home visiting the Carlsbad Caverns on the way. Lois had an incredible zest for life! She loved the Seahawks and football, gave great hugs, and loved laughter. She will be deeply missed, always remembered and treasured. Lois is survived by her daughters Kristine Muster (husband Ken), Lauri Clift (husband Rich), and Patricia Willis (husband Orlo), along with many wonderful and devoted cousins. She also leaves behind her seven treasured grandchildren and four precious great-grandchildren to cherish her loving memory. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith H. Campbell, daughter Lynda Sue Campbell, father Frank Jacoy, mother Laura Doric, and Ssepfather John Doric. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Care Northwest. A visitation will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane, Washington. Burial will take place Monday at 12:30 August 17, 2020 at Fairmount Memorial Gardens in Spokane, Washington for the immediate family.
