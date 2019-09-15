Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ann MARTIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARTIN, Lois Ann Our beloved mother passed away September 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA surrounded by her family. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt; she touched all who knew her. Born on November 21, 1929 in Butte, MT to Tim and Josephine Harrington, she was the third of six children. She had many fond memories of East Butte, growing up at 120 Cherry Street, attending Holy Savior Grade School and Butte High School. Lois worked at the Metals Bank for several years until she met the love of her life, Tom, a recently discharged Marine and aspiring Mining Engineer at Montana Tech. They were married on December 10, 1955 in Butte where a few years later they were blessed with their daughters Jill and Meg. They moved to Deer Lodge, MT in 1961 and had their third child Tom. Tom and Lois settled in Spokane, WA in 1965 where son Tim was born. Tom and Lois called North Spokane home for the next 50 years. Lois had a full life in Spokane. She was an active member of Assumption Parish and was known to throw a few strikes at Lilac Lanes or swing a club at her home course, Sundance. She had a passion for sports and hardly ever missed a sporting event involving her children or grandchildren. When her kids went to high school, Lois went back to work. She worked at Metropolitan Insurance Company and Grange Insurance. Tom and Lois retired together in 1992. Their lives were filled with travel, visiting Europe many times. They both also enjoyed trips to see their favorite team from South Bend, Indiana. They continued to enjoy watching the endeavors of the seven grandchildren. All of them hold much loved and treasured memories of their Grammy. Lois enjoyed every day of her life. She made you laugh, she made you feel loved, and she made you feel special. She loved you for who you are, her love and laughter will carry on through all of us that knew her. Lois is survived by her husband Tom; her children Meg (Steve), Tom (Ann) and Tim (Mary); her grandchildren Dan (Lindsey), Molly (Bobby), Tara (Johnny), Claire, Jack, Matthew and Michael and her great-grandchildren Connor, Josie and Emma. Vigil Service will be at 6 pm at Assumption Catholic Church on September 25, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Assumption on September 26, 2019 at 11 am. Reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Lois's name to Catholic Charities - Eastern Washington,

