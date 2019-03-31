Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois (Patterson) ARMSTRONG. View Sign

ARMSTRONG, Lois (Patterson) (Age 93) Lois Armstrong (Patterson), formerly of Hayden, Idaho died in November in Santa Rosa, California at the age of 93. Born in a small west-central Illinois farming community, she graduated high school as the class valedictorian. Unable to find suitable employment at home, Lois went to Chicago and was accepted into the Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. After two years of study, she was assigned to field training at the Indian Health Service hospital in Fort Defiance, Arizona. She embraced the experience, the land, and the people that she served. Back in Chicago, she obtained her credentials as a registered nurse not long after the war. She and Roger Armstrong, her high school sweetheart, married and moved to Denver where Roger earned a degree in business administration and accounting. They eventually settled in Spokane. Lois worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for more than 40 years before she and Roger retired to Lake Coeur d'Alene, enjoying the log cabin they'd renovated and improved over the years. They later moved to Hayden for easier access to medical facilities. Roger died in 2013. Lois is survived by her brother Bill (Barbara) Patterson, son David (Karen) Armstrong, son Steven Armstrong, daughter Laurie (Bill) Mattinson, grandchildren Joshua (Sara) Armstrong, Lora Armstrong, Nikki (Chris) Riley, Bill (Janet) Armstrong, Zephyr Mattinson and Neville (Monica) Mattinson, as well as several great-grandchildren. They all loved her deeply. The family wishes to thank Rose Terrace Cottages in Coeur d'Alene and Dina's Place in Santa Rosa for the kindness and excellent care they gave Lois during the final years of her life.

