HAYDEN, Lois Colleen "Connie" (Age 94) Connie was born to Lester and Faye Ahern August 11, 1924 in Spokane. Connie attended Espanola, Deep Creek and Reardan schools and graduated EWC in 1946. She married Al Hayden in 1946. Connie taught first grade in Spokane, worked in the family business, Hayden Tool and was active in Lakeland Village Assoc. After Al's death she became active in volunteer work. She met Herb Kukuk in 1993 and they traveled until his death in 2003. Connie is preceded in death by Al and her daughter Linda Hayden. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Lloyd) Pilant, granddaughter Jodi (Charlie) Collins and her great-grandchildren Curran, Nate, Ben and Devyn. A celebration of life will be held September 14, 1PM at Unity Center of Love and Light, 4123 E. Lincoln Road, Spokane. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019