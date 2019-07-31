Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois D. (Sullivan) CROWLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CROWLEY, Lois D. (Age 89) Lois Dian (Sullivan) Crowley was born in Butte Montana on August 2nd, 1929 to Mortimer and Matilda (Ward). She passed away comfortably with her family at her side at Royal Park Assisted Living on July 23rd, 2019, at 1:43 PM. Lois suffered from Lewy Body Dementia for several years and entered assisted living in February 2019. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Dan (prior co-owner of Jack and Dan's Tavern). She is survived by her brother Mortimer Sullivan (Bonnie); six children Colleen (Lawrence), Shannon (Tom), Kathleen (Steve), Maureen (Kalani), Dan (Sally) and John (Rheann); 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lois entered nursing school right out of high school and spent her entire life caring for others. Her kind smile and gentle heart welcomed anyone who came to her door. She loved her Catholic faith and attended daily Mass until she was no longer able. Her specialty was turkey dinners, cinnamon toast, and buttered popcorn. Holidays were especially happy times, and she enjoyed decorating for each holiday. Lemonade was her drink of choice in her later years and offered it to anyone who visited, often several times during one visit. Lois leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love, unwavering faith, and family values. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1st from 10 AM to 5 PM with a Rosary following at 6 PM at Hennessey Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 PM on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church on the campus of Gonzaga University. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Inland Northwest Chapter of the Alzheimer's Foundation,

