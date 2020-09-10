SUTTON, Lois Her smile could light up a room, her faith in God never wavered and her children spent a lifetime trying to beat her at Scrabble. Lois Elma Sutton was welcomed into the arms of her Savior, and reunited with all who have gone before her, on Monday September 7th at the age of 92 years. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to John and Inez Bremer, she and her five siblings were raised in the town of Lynden, Washington. In 1947, Lois married Delbert Theodore (Ted) Sutton and they spent many years as a young military family, traveling from one assignment to another. After retiring in 1960, moving and relocating was still the norm for the family until finally settling down in the Spokane Valley. The efficiency, willingness and positive attitude that Lois embodied made her a perfect military wife, and regardless of where the family called home, it was a house filled with love and joy. Lois was widowed very young when Ted died in 1981. A few years later, Lois formed a dear friendship with George Abbott and they square danced together in many locations, for over 20 years, remaining friends after their dancing days ended and until George's passing. Preceding her in death are her parents, as well as brothers Dwayne (two years), John Bremer (Marie) and Edward Bremer (Donna); and sisters Joanne Larson (Larry) and Elizabeth. She is survived by her sister Edith (Gary, deceased). She is also survived her loving children Thomas Sutton (Karen), David Sutton (Vickie), Penny Simonson (Kent) all of Spokane, and James Sutton (Maria) of Rochester, NY. Lois was blessed with and was so proud of her 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Viewing is scheduled Thursday and Friday, 1pm to 6pm, Hazen & Jaeger Valley at 1306 N. Pines Rd, where memorials/ flowers may also be sent. Private graveside burial with family only. Scrabble players in Heaven just met their match.



